Hyderabad: Gutha leaves for Udaipur to attend ninth India Region Conference of CPA

Hyderabad: Telangana Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy left for Udaipur in Rajasthan to attend the ninth India Region Conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA).

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will on Monday inaugurate the ninth India Region Conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) and the theme of the two-day conference is ‘Strengthening Democracy and Good Governance in the Digital Age’.

The India Region of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) comprises 31 legislatures from across the country and has the second largest number of member branches after the African Region.

On behalf of the Telangana government, GuthaSukhender Reddy will speak about the welfare schemes being implemented in the State under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and the procedures to be followed in the legislatures and other topics in the meeting.

GuthaSukhender Reddy was accompanied by Deputy Chairman Banda Prakash and Legislature Secretary Dr Narasimha Charyulu.