Hyderabad: Haleem ka Ghota in demand yet again

Chatta Bazar: Almost after a year-long gap, everyone's all-time favourite delicacy Haleem is making a comeback again.

With just a few days left for the holy month of Ramzan, the city is abuzz with preparations of the traditional and protein-rich Haleem. Traders making Haleem ka Ghotaare in much demand these days.

"Theghota or wooden spoon has a long upper part which is fixed to ghota (lower part), just like an axe. The ghota is made of wood of Babool tree. The long pole is made of 'SarukiLakdi' (beef wood). It has different sizes starting from three ft of pole and six inches of ghota to seven ft pole and one ft ghota," said cook-cum-carpenter Mohammed Anwar, who has been into carpentry for 35 years,preparing the all-important tool. Most top Haleem makers place bulk orders with him days before Ramzan begins.Each year Anwar gets busy at his workshopnear Madinabuilding, carving ghotas out a wood that is strong enough to sustain hours-long mashing.

Anwarused to prepare more than 1,000 wooden spoons ever year. "Last year during the lockdown, Haleem makers and sellers did not install Haleem bhattis. It was total loss and we did not prepare ghotas at all. Even this year, salesare quite low, compared to earlier years," he said."Even this year I was worried about making the tool, but government statements made me stress-free for making ghota. The tool is in demand, but quantity of orders has been reduced by hoteliers," he informed.

Shaik Kaleem, a Haleem maker who visited Anwar to buy ghota, said he has been purchasing it for the last seven years. "For preparing Haleem, the cook has to ensure that the ghota he is using is in good shape and strong enough to mash and mix the ingredients properly. After all, tasty Haleem has a mark of Anwar, as he makes ghotas perfectly. Being a cook, he knows the importance of ghota," said Kaleem.