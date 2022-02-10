Hyderabad: Harish calls for expediting works of medical colleges

Hyderabad: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday directed the officials to speed up the construction works of eight new medical colleges being set up by the State government.

During a virtual meeting with Health department officials on Wednesday, the Minister said that steps were being taken to set up medical colleges aiming to bring super-specialty medical services closer to the poor. He directed officials to speed up works of medical colleges and ensure to maintain standards according to National Medical Council (NMC).

Rao said that there should be no compromise in terms of quality and steps should be taken to ensure that the structures were modern. He also enquired about the progress of works of medical colleges in Mancherial, Ramagundam, Jagtial, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Sangareddy districts.

He advised the officials to ensure that the structures were ready soon and instructed them to appoint an engineering officer for each college to expedite the works.