Hyderabad: Harish Rao calls for normal deliveries

Hyderabad: Minister for Medical and Health T Harish Rao has advised doctors to refrain from going in for surgeries for delivery

Inaugurating oxygen generation plant at the government hospital in Zaheerabad, he stated that because of surgeries for delivery, the newborn are denied of mother's milk in the first hour; this is resulting in reduced immunity among them.

Rao complimented Mahindra company for setting up the oxygen plant in the hospital. This is the sixth such plant in the State. During corona second wave, there was shortfall of oxygen; the government faced difficulties in securing oxygen from other States.

The CM took note of it and directed that oxygen generation in the State reach the needed 500 mts. An agreement has been reached to set up a 200 mt oxygen plant at Pasha Mailaram, the minister stated.