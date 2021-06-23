Hyderabad: Harish Rao warns bankers against withholding Rythu Bandhu benefit

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday warned banks for not allowing farmers to withdraw money deposited in their accounts under the Rythu Bandhu scheme.

He held an emergency meeting with bankers at the Secretariat here. The bank officials informed Rao that no such instructions to withhold the Rythu Bandhu funds were issued.

The minister instructed bankers that any amount which has been withheld/adjusted should be credited back to the farmers' account instantly.

The district Collectors were also instructed to monitor the same at district level. A State-level team will monitor any issue faced by farmers. Two toll-free numbers - 18002001001 and 04033671300 to address any issue faced by farmers were set up.