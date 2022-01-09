Hyderabad: Harish ridicules Shivraj's charges against govt

Hyderabad: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday lashed out at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan for making false charges of corruption and family rule in Telangana.

The Minister, talking to media persons at Siddipet here, accused Shivraj Singh Chauhan of being involved in several scams and making ridiculous comments on the state government. His remarks against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao are baseless and deliberate, he noted.

The Minster hit out at the BJP leaders for trying to blame the government on GO 317 with regard to transfers of employees and teachers in the State. There is no truth in what Shivraj Singh Chauhan spoke about the State government. "His comments are only to destabilise the government and aimed to spread falsehood. The people are clever and aware of the welfare schemes in the state for seven years since the TRS came to power after statehood, Harish Rao said. However, the BJP is resorting to blame game only for political mileage," he criticised.

The Minister also hit out at the Centre and the BJP leadership for sending national leaders to make false charges against the KCR government. He asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to keep the promise of 2 crore jobs a year. So far the government did not fill up 14 crore vacanies in the last seven years of the Modi government, he pointed out. As such, he said Singh has no right to talk against KCR and jobs. Singh became Chief Minister by purchasing the MLAs and dirty politics and involved in Vyapam scam and other scams, he charged. He ridiculed that a cat claimed to be a vegetarian after eating 100 rats and Singh's comments are akin to such claims. Madhya Pradesh failed to achieve development and the Centre itself said that there was no corruption in the Kaleshwaram project. Even the, the BJP leaders, central ministers are deliberately attributing corruption in the Kaleshwaram project, he said.

Harish Rao charged the BJP with coming in the way of notifications for jobs and creating problems to employees with regard to farmers. He said that the BJP and other leaders are spreading falsehood only for politics and to blame the TRS government. As per norms and procedures the government offers transfers as per needs of the teachers, he stated. However, with no knowledge of the same the BJP leaders like Bandi Sanjay, Arvind, TPCC chief Revanth Reddy were making false charges, he fumed.