Hyderabad: Has negligence of officials led to surge in viral fever cases?

Hyderabad: Despite the Telangana High Court orders in 2019, which clearly directed officials to take steps to tackle the prevailing viral fevers, especially dengue in the State, ignorance of the concerned resulted in people paying the price with their lives. Taking advantage of the spike in cases, corporate hospitals are charging hefty amounts from patients.

This was the court's observation on Wednesday in response to a PIL filed to direct officials to combat dengue. While hearing the case the 'inefficient' measures of officials came to light.

The court observed that the plan of action by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation 'somewhat vague' and slammed it for claiming preventive steps taken about nine months back. It sought to know the action taken for this season, where dengue cases were creating panic among the public.

The court observed that to control dengue, preventive steps like identifying and spraying to confine spread of larvae and mosquitoes was essential. As per the HC observation it is lacking in the local communities. Cases in the GHMC limits are raising concerns.

As per the State nodal officers' office report, it is learnt that cases in Hyderabad increased

comparatively, with the 2019 figures.

In Hyderabad, Medchal and Ranga Reddy districts dengue cases surge reached up to 1,400 from January to September. Reportedly in the past nine months officials have not focused or had not anticipated the prevailing situation of dengue in the city.

The HC questioned officials for not anticipating possible spread of viral diseases. It observed that despite the Health officials taking up Covid vaccination the spread of viral fevers makes people feel afraid. Influenza fevers are difficult to trace and to get treated.

In view of this, private hospitals are getting patients admitted for days and charging huge amounts, as there is no specific price described by the government.