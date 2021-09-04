Hyderabad: Heavy rain sparks flooding fears

Hyderabad: Once again fear and panic gripped various areas in city that includes Uma Maheshwari Colony-Kompally, BN Reddy Nagar, Saroornagar and Kukatpally as due to heavy downpour on Thursday night, water gushed into houses and lanes. Locals alleged they face the same situation every monsoon but only temporary solution is been provided concrete measures are yet to be taken by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

According to the residents of various localities even after complaining to the concern officials no one has turned up to take stock of the situation.

"Every year during the monsoon we face the same situation. On Thursday we were forced to spent sleepless nights as water gushed inside our houses. After such situation every year GHMC officials visit the area but this year no one has turned up yet. Works were taken up to construct the retaining wall last year but due to inefficiency of GHMC works were moving at snail's pace that is the reason we had to suffer once again," said Sana Fatima, resident of Uma Maheshwari Colony.

"Even a little amount of rainfall is enough to overflow nalas. We are residing in fear, if there is a heavy downpour it can be a concern for families staying here," said Mohammad Khadeer, resident of Kukatpally. "Even after the fatal floods last year no permanent solution was provided to stop letting sewage into the lakes. After heavy downpour on Thursday night, our locality was inundated. More than 10 hours past no officials have turned up. We are fed up with waterlogging issue, as every monsoon we are facing the same situation and now it is high-time we demand for a permanent solution, "said, J Suresh a resident of Kukatpally.