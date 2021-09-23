Hyderabad: Hidden camera found in women's washroom in restaurant, one held

Hyderabad: The police on Wednesday arrested a man after a hidden camera found in women's washroom in a drive-in restaurant on September 22. After an investigation, the police found that the camera belonged to one of the staffers in the restaurant.



A complaint has been lodged by a female customer of the restaurant in Jubilee Hills when she found the camera hidden in women's washroom. She handed over the camera to the Jubilee Hills police.

The police who launched an investigation found that the camera phone belonged to one of the employees in the restaurant and took him into custody. However, the employee told the police that he kept the phone in the washroom when he went to clean it and forgot it.

A case under relevant sections of IPC has been registered against him. Four hours of recording has been found in the camera. An investigation is underway.