Hyderabad: HMWS&SB installs QR codes at construction sites
This will provide information about the agency and contractor executing the work, as well as contact details for grievance redressal
Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) Managing Director Dana Kishore has announced that QR codes have been installed at all under-construction projects and works. The QR codes will provide information about the agency and contractor executing the work, as well as contact details for grievance redressal.
The QR codes were installed at 28,000 work sites, including major and minor ones, from January 2023. The initiative is aimed at strengthening the grievance redress mechanism and ensuring transparency in the execution of HMWS&SB works. When a QR code is scanned, it will take the user to a website that contains information about the work, such as the name of the agency and contractor, the contact details for grievance redressal, and the timeline for completion of the work.