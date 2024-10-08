Hyderabad: HMWSSB MD inspects sewage overflow across city

Hyderabad: As a part of the 90-day special drive undertaken by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) to prevent sewage overflow in the city, the managing director, Ashok Reddy, inspected areas under operation and maintenance division number six on Monday.

In this division, which includes Erragadda and Haimavati Nagar, the sewerage lines, that were built in 1979 and have about 500 houses, often overflow. In addition to this, all the sewage generated in this area is connected to a single pipeline, and the pressure has increased. As a result, most sewage outflow complaints came from this area. During inspection, the managing director of HMWSSB ordered the officials to make temporary repairs to the old pipe line so that this problem does not recur.

As a permanent solution, the concerned officials were ordered to prepare proposals for the construction of a new pipeline. In this 90-day special drive, the HMWSSB will mainly focus on two aspects. In addition to providing a permanent solution to the long-standing sewage problems in the city, measures are being taken to build more boreholes to prevent water shortages in the future, said senior officer, HMWSSB.