Hyderabad: HMWSSB officials inspect Fatehnagar STP

Hyderabad: Dana Kishore, Managing Director, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) along with senior officers on Tuesday inspected ongoing works of Fatehnagar Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and PeddaCheruvu, NallaCheruvu and Nagole STPs and also directed the officials to complete the construction of STPs soon.

He said, “The speed of construction work should be increased and suggested increasing the number of workers and teams according to the work.”

“Since Nagole (capacity of 320 MLDs) is large in area, it has been suggested to the authorities to study the feasibility of constructing a STP theme park on the premises. A proposal for building an indoor auditorium to educate students and enthusiasts about the process of STPs is being planned,” said a senior officer, HMWSSB.

“1650 million gallons of sewage are generated daily in the GHMC area and already 772 million gallons of sewage is being treated through 25 STPs.

To clean the remaining 878 million gallons of sewage, the State government has taken up the construction of 31 new STPs. Rs 3,866.41 crore under three packages under Greater Hyderabad to treat one hundred per cent of the sewage produced daily in the city.

While these are being constructed in all five circles, once it gets constructed, 1257.50 million liters of sewage per day can be treated regularly,” he added.