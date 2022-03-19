  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: HMWS&SB workers' union elections by month-end

HMWS&SB workers union elections by month-end
x

HMWS&SB workers' union elections by month-end

Highlights

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) Employees and Workers' union is to hold trade union poll for the posts of president, vice-president and secretaries by this month-end The All-India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) Telangana State secretary M Narasimha on Friday announced the schedule for the union elections

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) Employees and Workers' union is to hold trade union poll for the posts of president, vice-president and secretaries by this month-end The All-India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) Telangana State secretary M Narasimha on Friday announced the schedule for the union elections.

He released the wall poster at Himayatnagar. The workers union was started in 1934 to fight for rights of workers and to put forth their demands.

The union members decided to field K Ramesh, a labour leader who is aware of problems faced by the board employees/workers.

M Narasimha said the government would resolve any issue and do justice to workers.

The workers' union would fight with the board management for a better wage agreement and other legal demands.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X