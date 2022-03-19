Hyderabad: HMWS&SB workers' union elections by month-end

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) Employees and Workers' union is to hold trade union poll for the posts of president, vice-president and secretaries by this month-end The All-India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) Telangana State secretary M Narasimha on Friday announced the schedule for the union elections.

He released the wall poster at Himayatnagar. The workers union was started in 1934 to fight for rights of workers and to put forth their demands.

The union members decided to field K Ramesh, a labour leader who is aware of problems faced by the board employees/workers.

M Narasimha said the government would resolve any issue and do justice to workers.

The workers' union would fight with the board management for a better wage agreement and other legal demands.