Hyderabad: Holi with masks on & social distancing? NO WAY

Hyderabad: The Health Department seems to be oblivious to the ground situation. While the Holi revellers in the State and particularly in the city blatantly violated all Covid norms, the Director of Public Health thanked the people for following Covid norms and sacrificing the celebrations of Holi festival.



In his statement he said, "It's very heartening to note that people of the State, especially 'Hyderabadis' have heeded to the request of the Government to celebrate Holi and Shab-e-Barat on a low key. This act of yours will go a long way, hopefully, in reducing the impact of the pandemic on the people of our State.

Heartfelt Thanks to all for the wonderful Cooperation extended. With all your support, I am confident that we will emerge victorious in our efforts against the Covid Pandemic." The department has requested people to stay away from congregations. The photos shot across the city however present a different picture which is contrary to the claims of the Health department.

