Hyderabad: Home Minister Mahmood Ali holds review meet on Wakf properties

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali on Monday held a high-level review meeting on protection of Wakf lands in the State. He told officials that the government would not tolerate any unauthorised occupation of Wakf properties.

Orders will be issued to all concerned departments, Revenue, Municipal Administration and the police to protect the properties. He said the government was keen to protect them.

Chairman of the board, MD Saleem, CEO Wakf Shahnawaz Qasim, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra, Cyberabad DCP Venkateshvarulu, GHMC Commissioner

D S Lokesh Kumar, RDOs of Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts, Wakf employees attended. Qasim said there was no sufficient staff in the Board. "Its performance will improve if additional staff is recruited.