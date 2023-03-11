Hyderabad: HRDA urges Assembly Speaker to remove Grameena Vaidhyulu from records

Hyderabad: The Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA) has requested the Assembly speaker P Srinivas Reddy to remove the word "Grameena/RMP-PMP Vaidhyulu" from records of the Assembly and also pass communication to all the members not to use the word doctors to address the unregistered/fake medical practitioners.

The HRDA brought to the notice of the Speaker that the Government of Telangana had issued GO 428 on June 29, 2015 which clearly states that "13. However, the Community Paramedics shall not call themselves as Doctors." Inspite of this clause, many Legislative Assembly and Council members are addressing unregistered practitioners/fake doctors, as GrameenaVaidhyulu in the Assembly speeches.

HRDA president K Mahesh Kumar said that such speeches were misleading the common public to consider them as qualified doctors in turn, who were misusing by prescribing scheduled medicines, abortions deteriorating public health. Moreover, the said subject of training to unregistered practitioners/fake doctors was in the purview of the High Court in WP(PIL) Nos 286 of 2017 and 2 of 2023. The Supreme Court, in its latest judgement in Civil Appeals in SLP(C) Nos. 32592-32593 of 2015 as well as TC (C) No. 24 of 2018 and TC (C) No. 25 of 2018, scrapped The Assam Rural Health Regulatory Authority Act, 2004, which is for Rural Health care and their practice in rural areas.