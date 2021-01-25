Hyderabad: Huge crowds take part in runs at cable bridge

Hyderabad: Enthusiastic participation by youngsters and those young-at-heart was on display in the 10km and 5km runs organised on Sunday at the Durgam Cheruvu cable-stayed bridge, a new landmark in Hyderabad, to mark the National Girl Child Day.

Over 1,000 people participated in the first-ever running events held on the bridge, which was thrown open to the public in September last. A large number of boys and girls were among the enthusiastic participants who supported the drive for health awareness among adolescent girls as well as female literacy. Arvind Kumar, Secretary, Urban Development, who flagged off the runs organised by Inorbit Mall, said that the runs were conducted in association with various NGOs to focus on girls' education.

He noted that Hyderabad, as the most liveable city in the country, was also emerging as a world-class city. Jayesh Ranjan, Secretary, Industry, Commerce and IT, flagged off the run for the differently abled. It was in September that the bridge across Durgam Cheruvu lake in Hi-Tec City, the information technology hub, was thrown open. Termed as an engineering marvel, the 233.85-metre-long bridge is the new recreational point and tourism attraction in the historic city.