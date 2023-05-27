Hyderabad: Humiliated over harassment from private bank for loan repayment, man ends life

Sangareddy: Upset over repeated alleged harassment by a private bank, a man hanged himself to death the Patancheru police limits. It is reported that he is the sole bread earner for the family.



The Pantancheru police informed that the victim identified as Chenchelpet Srinivas (38) was found hanging in his house in Rudraram on Friday night.

They also informed that Srinivas was working with a company close to his village. Srinivas had taken hand loans from his friends and relatives to spend on his mother’s funeral and 10th day ceremony who died six month ago. To clear these loans, he took a loan from from a private bank.

The private bank employees started calling and also threatened that they would inform his friends and relatives regarding his inability to pay back the loans if he did not clear the EMIs

In a complaint to the police, Srinivas’s wife Lavanya has stated that bank employees also threatened to block his banking transactions and to get his Aadhar card ‘suspended’. Humiliated by this, Srinivas decided to take the extreme step.

She informed the police that Srinivas had sleepless nights as he used to get frequent calls from the bank. Though family members say he had taken a loan of about Rs 4 lakh, they do not have any proof for this.

Inspector N Venugopal Reddy said they were verifying the exact loan that Srinivas took, and said the police would initiate stern action against banks or loan apps found harassing customers.

Meanwhile, the body was handed over to relatives after post-mortem at the Area Hospital Patancheru on Saturday, after which the funeral was performed.

Srinivas is survived by his wife and two children.