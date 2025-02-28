Hyderabad: HYDRAA Initiates Night Patrolling To Protect Lakes

Hydraa has begun night patrolling to protect the greater lakes. From midnight on Wednesday to Thursday morning, Hydra and irrigation officials patrolled the lakes on the outskirts of the city. They patrolled Turkayanjal Masab Lake, Injapur Zilawar Khan Lake, and Eedulakunta Lake in Pedda Amberpet, as well as smaller lakes and drains.

There have been complaints that some individuals were attempting to fill up the lakes, buffer zones, and FTL areas with soil for encroachment during the night, prompting Hydraa officials to initiate night patrolling. Irrigation AE Vamsi warned that strict action would be taken if the lakes were filled with soil.

A case has been filed against a person named Satyanarayana, who attempted to encroach upon Masab Lake’s FTL area by dumping soil. Night patrolling will continue daily. Irrigation DE Chennakeshwar Reddy, Hydraa staff, Tirupati, and municipal staff participated in the operation.



