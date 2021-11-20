Hyderabad: HYSEA launches mentoring platform for women leaders

Hyderabad: Women leaders' forum, HYSEA on Friday launched 'Beyond Mentoring' – a mentoring platform for women leaders in partnership with Beyond Pinks. Under this initiative, a first cohort of 25 women leaders will be mentored for six months by eminent Industry leaders.

This program empowers women to choose the mentor and the length of mentoring relationship. Beyond Mentoring is an online new-age mentoring program designed to provide focused, immediate and topic-based mentoring to women of all ages and background. It is aimed to support and guide women in making informed and better choices and decisions in every phase of life, HYSEA said.

Supriya Yarlagadda, CEO, Annapurna Studios said: "Women should not shy away from asking help and also learn to say no without fearing being disliked". As first generation of truly working women, mentoring programs she said, will bring in the help required to reach career and life goals. Bharani Aroll, President, HYSEA, and CEO, Infopeers, said, "HYSEA organizes several programs to enable women IT professionals take up leadership positions. Increasing women in leadership of IT organizations has been one of the primary objectives of HYSEA since early 2000s.

The coveted HYSEA leadership development program exclusively for women leaders has trained more than 1,000 mid and senior level women IT professionals to take up leadership roles". This initiative he said, will further HYSEA's efforts to increase number of Women in Leadership Positions.