Hyderabad: Idol makers pray for divine intervention

Hyderabad: The low-key celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi have severely affected the livelihoods of several people associated with the festivities, especially the artisans, due to drastic drop in sales of idols.



The artisans are now hoping against hope that Dasara may improve their fortunes. The Dhoolpet area in Mangalhat, one of the largest idols making markets in the city where over 10,000 artisans have been residing in the area for years, is witnessing a gloomy picture.

Telangana Idol Makers Welfare Association president Kailash Singh Hazari Murthy Kalakar said they were now only dependent on Durga Matha. "This is the only festival left for making any money and paying out loans taken to procure raw materials. Every year more than 7,000 Durga Matha idols used to be made in Dhoolpet market and this year observing the coronavirus crisis and low-key festivities they have just started making idols. We expect around 3.000 idols to be made this year for Dasara festivities," said Kailash Hazari.

The idols are being made in the range of 4 to 6 feet unlike previous years where the average height used to be more than 10 feet. Each year they would receive orders for making Durga Matha idols from the customers from other districts and states, but this year till now they have not received any orders, with only a month left for the festivities. To make any idol needs at least 15 days time.

Naresh, an artisan at Dhoolpet, said, "We made around 400 Ganesh idols but hardly 30 were sold. I will not make idols of Goddess Durga until I receive orders from customers."

Kailash Hazari rued that they loans taken for purchasing raw materials during Ganesh Chaturthi were still pending.

The recovery agents of private financiers were harassing them for repayment. "We request the government to provide loans at less interest for artisans and support them in time of crisis. Without the support from the Telangana artisans will be forced to stage dharna," he added.