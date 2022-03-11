Hyderabad: Illegal construction at Golconda Fort

Hyderabad: Though the Telangana government claims Hyderabad as a 'Heritage city', it seems to be squarely neglecting the major heritage complexes, one being the Golconda Fort where an illegal construction is going on for the last few days near the back wall of Bala Hissar. However, the Archeological Survey of India (ASI), which takes care of the Fort, remains unaware of such illegal activity.

According to the residents, for the last few days, they have been observing a construction and a plotting activity at the top near the wall of Bala Hissar. "Already most of the space attached to the Fort has been encroached upon and properties were constructed, and now the people are slowly going up to near Bala Hissar. The construction activity is going on at least 30 feet above the second safeel of Golconda Fort towards the 18 seedi road," said a resident of Tolichowki, who wished to remain anonymous.

Meanwhile, the heritage activists are raising concern over the illegal construction activity. "The ASI needs to lay its focus on illegal activities and take necessary action against the encroachers to save the city's shining glory, the Golconda Fort," said Anuradha Reddy, Convener, Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH).

Mohammed Ahmed, another activist, said that the ASI had earlier carried out an inspection around the Fort and made a detailed report of encroachments and illegal constructions.

"The ASI also issued a notice to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation with regard to illegal constructions around the Fort. However, the GHMC failed to act and save the heritage property. At least now, the GHMC and ASI must get serious and stop the illegal constructions at the Golconda Fort," voiced Ahmed.