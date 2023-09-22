Hyderabad: Illegal parking at Public Garden ruffles morning walkers’ feathers

Hyderabad: Once again the Public Garden has come into the limelight, due to the hardships being faced by the daily morning walkers in walking around for the past few days, as a few part of the garden premises is captured by commercial vehicles and surrounding areas are been dumped with garbage.

A few morning walkers stated that the garden is maintained by three departments. The Horticulture Department looks after garden maintenance, the Manmade Pond is under the maintenance of HMDA and the kid’s play zone and GYM permission and facilities are under the GHMC. Three thousand walkers visit the garden every day, but because these departments have been negligent, it is difficult for them to move around.

In addition, the garden’s vegetation has suffered because of the illegal parking of commercial and tourist buses, which is bad for the environment and damages 150-year-old trees in addition to the Telangana State Archaeology Museum and Lalitha Kala Toranam.

Mohammed Abid Ali, a social activist, said, “Earlier visiting the Public Garden was a delight to our eyes but now we are facing several problems, as from the past several months the illegal vehicular parking is causing difficulties, as we walkers are unable to walk, also some buses are lying rusted and there is garbage in each and every corner of the park.

The walkers of the public garden have raised this issue to the concerned department but all fell on deaf ears. I don’t understand why the State government is least bothered to restore the garden.” “We are vexed by complaining to concerned officials regarding illegal parking.

We do not understand why the vehicles are been parked inside the park, as it is parked in a haphazard manner, so we walkers are unable to move freely, We are vexed about giving representations to the State government to develop the park,” said Sarwar Pasha, a daily walker.

“The garden has been neglected as a result of departmental confusion, as whenever we have complained to GHMC, they have claimed that the specific problem belongs to HMDA,” said another morning walker.