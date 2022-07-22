Hyderabad: In a first, a free dialysis centre set up in mosque

Hyderabad: For the first time ever, a mosque in the city has given its space to set up a full-fledged hemodialysis unit. Masjid-e-Mohammadia in Langar Houz has a state-of-the-art free dialysis centre mainly for the weaker sections regardless of caste and creed. The centre will have five latest Fresenius brand machines and will be expanded to another five in the next three months.

For the first time, the dialysis centre will be free for patients, and will be equipped with high quality of clinical care, equipment, and facility to manage onsite emergencies. It will have a medical doctor, ANMs, Dialysis technicians, ambulance available from 8 am to 8pm. Patients can register for free dialysis on +91 9603540864. City-based healthcare NGO, Helping Hand Foundation with SEED, USA, after setting up six primary health centres and an old age home in mosques, have come together to leverage free space available in mosques for delivering critical community health care services to foster harmony apart from serving the needy.

"We have invested about Rs 45 lakh for the initial setup of this unit through our donors and the operational cost is around Rs two lakh per month and will be managed by HHF," said Mazhar Hussaini of SEED.