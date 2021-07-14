Hyderabad: Incessant rain hits city

Hyderabad: With the City experiencing incessant rain on Tuesday, a brief spell of showers led to water stagnation in low-lying areas like Karwan, Secunderabad, Tarnaka, Kacheguda and other major areas. The moderate to heavy rain also halted traffic in areas including Karkhana, Tirmulgherry, Alwal, Begumpet, Khairatabad and Panjagutta. Commuters had to face many hardships, as traffic police deployed at junctions and circles failed to clear traffic jams for at least one hour.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the highest rainfall of 15.8 mm was reported in Karwan while Langer Houz recorded 15.5 mm. The rain recordings (in mm) in other areas were: Shaikpet 8.5, Rajendranagar 7.8, Seri Lingampally 7.3, Himayatnagar 12.3. The southern parts of the City witnessed moderate rainfall in areas like

Malakpet 9.8 mm, Charminar 7.3 mm and Santoshnagar 7.3 mm. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC)

Monsoon Emergency Teams had to rush to spots where water-logging occurred due to heavy rainfall. Areas like Sriramnagar, Sundarnagar, Tolichowki and Narayanagar experienced water stagnation. The emergency teams cleared it.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi visited a few areas, like Nagole, and conducted inspection. She directed officials to take remedial action in low-lying areas during the season and to act immediately.

She urged citizens to lodge any complaint regarding water-logging and other issues to GHMC help line 040-21111111.