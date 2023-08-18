Hyderabad: Indira Park-VST steel bridge to be thrown for public tomorrow

Live
Hyderabad: The new steel bridge flyover taken up as part of the Strategic Road Development Program (SRDP) will be thrown open to the public on August 19 and the government has decided to name the flyover after BRS leader Nayini Narasimha Reddy.
The State government has taken up steel bridge at RTC X Roads, Ashok Nagar and VST to address the longstanding traffic congestion. Minister KT Rama Rao expressed his happiness over resolving the problem that has plagued these areas for decades. It is constructed from Indira Park to VST in Hyderabad, the steel bridge is an engineering marvel spanning 2.63 kms and built at an estimated cost of Rs 450 crore. This development not only indicates the rapid infrastructural advancements of Hyderabad but also showcases the commitment of the State government to ensure smoother commutes for its residents in these areas.
Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has directed that the bridge be named after Late Nayini Narsimha Reddy, in recognition of his dedicated service. Nayini, as the first Home Minister of Telangana, made substantial contributions to the State.
Notably, he represented the Musheerabad Constituency as an MLA and led the VST workers union for decades, making his mark in both political and social realms.
Commemorating Nayini’s extensive services as a leader and his pivotal role in the Telangana movement, the Municipal Administration Department will issue official orders regarding the same.