Hyderabad: Instructions issued on bus passes for students

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) Greater Hyderabad zone on Monday announced that all elaborate arrangement are being made for smooth issue of student bus passes for 2024-25.

According to TGSRTC, the pass issue process has begun on June 1. The students have to apply for all types of bus passes such as Free, Route, Student General, Student Greater, Student Special, Student Exclusive and District Route passes online on the official website https://tgsrtcpass.com.

Students have to ensure that his/her online application is forwarded to TGSRTC by the headmaster/principal/ director/dean of the institution and submit the attested application at the nearest opted centre and obtain the pass on or after the date specified in the form, said a senior officer.

Students can avail bus passes at opted bus pass centres. They are at Abids, Afzalgunj, Aramghar, Balanagar, Borabanda, CBS, Charminar, Dilsukhnagar, ECIL X Roads, Farooq Nagar, GHMC head office, Ghatkesar, Hayathnagar, Ibrahimpatnam, JBS, Kacheguda, Koti Terminal, KPHB, Kukatpally bus station, L B Nagar, Lingampally, Lothukunta, Medchal, Mehdipatnam, Midhani, Moinabad, NGOs’ Colony, Patancheru, Rathifile- Secundrabad, Risala Bazar, RGI Airport, Sanathnagar, Shamshabad, S R Nagar, Shapurnagar, Suchitra, Tarnaka, Thukkuguda, Uppal, Uppal X Roads, Vanasthalipuram, Women’s College-Koti.