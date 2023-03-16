Hyderabad: Inter-Cadets Training Wing Triangular Sports Meet-2023 begins at MCEME

Hyderabad: The 19th edition of Inter-Cadets Training Wing (CTW) Triangular Sports Meet-2023 began on Wednesday at the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), Secunderabad.

Lt-Gen JS Sidana, Commandant, MCEME & Colonel Commandant Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (EME), declared the games open. He advised the young gentlemen cadets to display camaraderie and sportsmanship befitting the spirit and ethos of the Indian Army.

The opening ceremony of the games showcased the Malkhamb performance by the Bengal Engineer Group (BEG) Centre and Gatka performance by Sikh artists, displaying their skill and talent in a show-exuding performance and precision.

CTW-MCEME, Secunderabad, a premier training institution of the Army, is playing host to CTW College of Military Engineering (CME), Pune, and CTW Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE), MHOW, for this year's edition of triangular sports meet.

Teams are competing in hockey, volleyball, tennis and cross-country. The games are a reflection of the significance of sports in military training. The GCs of the three CTWs are vying for the coveted overall championship over the next four days, said a senior defence wing office.