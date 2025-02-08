Hyderabad: Inter-State drug peddler held, 200 kg ganja seized

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner Task Force southeast team, along with the Chandrayangutta police, apprehended an inter-State ganja peddler Jadhav Shivaram (34) of Sangareddy. He was earlier involved in two cases, including one under NDPS Act. The police seized 200 kg ganja worth Rs 50 lakh from his possession.

According to the police, on February 6-, on information the Task Force team along with Chandrayangutta police intercepted a car at Chandrayangutta flyover and apprehended Shivaram. The supplier Subash of Odisha and peddler Banavath Jaipal are absconding. On interrogation, the accused revealed that since 2015 he is indulging in transport of ganja from Sileru, Vizag and Orissa to his customers from Maharashtra. He along with his friend/associate Jaipal doing ganja business. Regularly they purchase ganja from Subash and supply it to needy customers at higher prices.

Patil Kantilal Subhash, DCP, South-East Zone, said the accused hatched a plan to purchase 200 kg to dispose it to needy customers in Hyderabad at a higher price. According to their plan, three days back Shivaram went to Orissa in a car and purchased 200 kg ganja at Rs 4,000 a kg from Subash. On Wednesday he left from Odisha and came to Shamshabad to meet Jaipal to discuss ganja sale at Rs 8,000 in Hyderabad, he instructed the latter to wait near LB Nagar to hand over ganja to customers.

“As per the plan, at about 7 pm he left from Shamshabad on his vehicle to go to LB Nagar. At about 8.30 pm while he was passing near the Chandrayangutta area they were apprehended and ganja in his car was seized,” said the DCP.