Hyderabad: International Day of Forests celebrated

Jubliee Hills : The Telangana forest department celebrated the International Day of Forests 2021 on a grand note at KBR Park on Sunday. Principal Chief conservator of Forests (PCCF) R Sobha along with walkers, visitors, children and officials of forest department planted saplings.

She said that as per the directions of State government, the forest department is taking up Haritha Haram Programme and restoring forests. She stressed on the importance of sensitising children on environment protection. She said a tradition to plant saplings on special occasions should be inculcated among children.

Additional Forest Conservation Officers Vinay Kumar, AK Sinha, Hyderabad Range Chief Conservator MJ Akber, forest officials Joji, Venkatehwarlu, DCF Lakshmi, DFO Ashok and others were present.

As part of International Day of Forests 2021, officials organised a special programme at Oxygen Park in Kandlakoya on Sunday. Forest College Research Institute (FCRI) students, representatives of various voluntary organisations planted sandalwood saplings.

Friends of Snake Society conducted an awareness programme on snakes. Hyderabad Birding Pals Society members explained about rare birds sighted in the State.