Hyderabad: International Yoga Day at St. Peter's Engineering College

Hyderabad: "Yoga is a combination of conscious and super conscious mind where a person moves from general level to higher spiritual level, defined by largely sutras" said by Vijay Kumar Gaikwad.

yoga guru and principal of Naaga Yoga Vidvalava, Bollaram, while speaking at the International Yoga Day in St. Peter's Engineering College (SPEC). The day was organised both offline for faculty, following safety norms, and online for students.

Gaikwad, who was the chief guest. explained the importance of yoga for both physical and mental health. He made the students and faculty to do basic yoga for relaxation of body and meditation forgetting physical, mental stain. He made the audience do different yoga practices, specially related to lungs, for cure of Corona and post-Corona stage.

SPEC secretary and correspondent T V Reddyenlightened the audience on the importance of yoga for leading a blissful life and without facing any problems and fear. SPEC principal Dr K Sree Latha observed that the present generation was ready to go to any extent for physical fitness, but were missing mental fitness.

"By following proper yoga techniques the gen X can attain all types of fitness and lead a value-based life.

The programme was organised by the SPEC NSS cell and its department coordinators. More than 50 faculty members and 100 students participated following the Covid safety norms. It was supported by the SPEC management. NSS Programme Officer Dr P J V Ratna Kumar congratulated the participants.