Hyderabad: IPE to hold 3-day MDP prog on cyber crime and safety measures

Hyderabad: The Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE) is inviting nominations for three-day Management Development Programme (MDP) on "Cyber Crime and Safety Measures" from December 12.

An IPE communiqué on Tuesday said the programme will be held at its Osmania University campus, here. It is to build a knowledge base on how to safeguard an organisation and its critical infrastructure from various kinds of cyber-attacks and provide an in-depth understanding to take preventive measures. Deep Web, Dark Web, and Dark Net will also be discussed during the MDP.

The programme is open for IT facilitators of various sectors, government programme managers, academicians. Enthusiasts, professionals, executives, lawyers, bankers, policymakers can attend the MDP. It will be attended by Chandigarh police officials, CPCL, SSCL, IOCL, Ferro Scrap Nigam Ltd, shipping agency MSTC Ltd., MOIL, Puzzolana machinery fabricators, and officials from a couple of public sector banks.

Nominations can be sent to Dr A S Kalyana Kumar, Faculty of IT & Analytics, programme director who has experience in conducting over 40 such training programmes exclusively for the State and Central PSUs. For details the institute can be contacted at [email protected] or 94417 44319.