Hyderabad is epicentre for bravery & patriotism: Guv

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday said Hyderabad is the epicentre for bravery and patriotism. While mentioning Subhash Chandra Bose, she said, the spirit of Patriotism and Bravery has to be taught to the children at school level.

Speaking as the chief guest at the “24th Kargil Vijay Diwas” program at the Keshav Memorial Institute of Technology (KMIT), Narayanguda, the Governor said the messages and fearless stories of warriors and great heroes, who sacrificed lives has to be conveyed to the present generation for getting inspired from them.

She said, “elders in the family never provided sweet fruits like mango and banana to our children so that they recognize the sweetness in Neem leaves. The great sacrifices made by our soldiers at the warfront for protecting the nations should not go waste. We should all respect the Indian Army and their families for the selfless sacrifices they make for the country. Mera Kya is a very apt initiative by JK now. She appreciated the JK now for the exemplary work and wished them to continue their work”.