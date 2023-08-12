Hyderabad: ISB-BIPP Advanced Management Prog in Public Policy launched

Hyderabad: Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industry & Commerce K T Rama Rao on Friday launched the eighth batch of the Advanced Management Programme in Public Policy (AMPPP) at the Mohali campus of the Indian School of Business (ISB).

AMPPP is the flagship programme of ISB-Bharti Institute of Public Policy. The programme caters to mid-career and senior civil servants, empanelled by the Department of Personnel and Training, and senior professionals from private sector with substantial experience, thus helping both sets of professionals navigate their roles in public and private sectors through a holistic understanding of policy dynamics.

Sharing his insights with professionals, KTR called for promoting innovation, infrastructure and inclusive growth across States. India has immense strength and when tapped rightly, the country can emerge as a global leader, he added.

The cohort of 2023-24, with its strength of 53 participants, has an average work experience of 16 years. The batch includes officials from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Revenue Service (IRS), Indian Forest Services (IFS), Indian Railways Service (IRS), and Punjab State Civil Service, besides professionals from private organisations. The cohort also includes a legislator from Telangana.