Hyderabad: IT employees likely to return to offices in October

Hyderabad: IT employees are likely to return to their offices in October as the state government directed the companies to ask their employees to begin working from their offices. However, the IT employees are still hesitant to go to the offices even after the decrease in COVID-19 cases.



"Some offices have already asked their employees to return to offices including Tata Consultancy Services. The company will soon open its door to the employees," said IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan. He added that all the companies are expected to be opened in October after Dasara.

While some of the employees showed no interest in going to the offices as they are giving their best when working from home and spending quality time with their family as well. However, a few opined that is safe to go to the offices as majority have received first dose of vaccine and the rest are fully vaccinated.

It is known that the government reopened the schools earlier this month and is planning to reopen the companies and other institutions in a phased manner.