Hyderabad: ITIF invites KTR to annual summit in Berlin

Hyderabad: World’s leading think tank for science and technology policy, Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF) invited Telangana’s IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao to provide a keynote presentation at the 2023 Annual Summit of the Global Trade and Innovation Policy Alliance (GTIPA) to be held in Berlin, Germany on September 14, 2023. In the invitation letter signed by Stephen Ezell, Vice President, Global Innovation Policy, ITIF, the Minister was requested to address the topics both of Telangana’s success in attracting foreign and domestic investment (especially in advanced-technology sectors) and the state’s deployment of digital technologies to address social and economic challenges.

The GTIPA represents a global collection of some 50 independent think tanks that share a common vision that trade, globalization, and innovation- supported by the important and proactive role of governments - can produce tremendous benefits for the world’s citizens.