Hyderabad: It's Santhosh Nagar only in name, flay residents

Hyderabad: Santosh Nagar division in Yakutpura constituency is a very old residential area that has grown into a major suburban locality spread in 1 sqkm area with a mixed population of 58,000. The division covers areas like Santosh Nagar Colony (old & new), Hasnabad, Darubjung Colony, Mumtaz Colony, Srinagar Colony, Banu Nagar, Salar Nagar, Bandnaka, Edi Bazar road, etc. Since a decade, the division corporator and MLA is from the same AIMIM party. Earlier, Mir Wajid Ali Khan was the corporator and presently, Mohammed Muzaffar Hussain is the corporator.



The major issues plaguing the residents of Santosh Nagar ward-39 are lack of playgrounds, colony parks, UPHCs, community halls, central drainage system and some other minor issues, etc. Due to lack of UPHC and Basti Dawakhana, the patients have no option but to make a beeline at Madannapet UPHC straining the resources there. There are hardly two basti dawakhanas present and no UPHC, it has only one UPHC which comes in Madannapet area.

For medical check-ups the residents have to venture out to clinics in other areas which are already flooded by locals there. "Since there is no PHC available in our area, we are forced to approach nearby private clinics or hospitals for medical check-up or treatment and shell out money. When other areas can have these government run clinics, why is there no such facility here?" asks Md Mujeeb, a resident of Santosh Nagar.

Most of the Santosh Nagar areas have old drainage systems. Representations were submitted to officials and leaders for a centralised drain system to the local corporator and higher authorities, but nothing has been initiated yet, said Iftekhar Sharief, the general secretary of Santhoshnagar Colony Welfare Association.

Even after several complaints, the workers come and carry out temporary drainage works. As a result, the overflow issue has become a perennial problem. What we need is a permanent solution," said Mujeebuddin, a resident of Hasnabad. The entire road is always filled with sewage water, and the bad roads create a horrible situation for commuters," he added. "After the drain pipelines were laid, no new roads were laid. It has been almost a year since we residents are facing problems," said Laxminarayan, a resident of Santosh Nagar Colony.

As there are no playgrounds and no colony parks, children are forced to play on roads and morning walkers are seen doing exercises on roads.

The parks that are available are used by area leaders and are kept locked. No one is allowed inside the park.

Besides these major issues, most of the areas are gripped in stray dog menace. "Even after many complaints to the GHMC we are facing neglect. Due to lack of hygiene, the colony has also become a breeding ground for mosquitoes," said Imtiaz, a resident of Darubjung Colony.

• Lack of playgrounds and colony parks

• No UPHCs and community halls

• No basti dawakhanas

• Residents demand central drainage system

• Perennial drain overflow

• Stray dog menace