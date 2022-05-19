Hyderabad: Jagga Reddy praises CM, urges to open medical college

Sangareddy/Hyderabad: Congress MLA T Jagga Reddy on Wednesday heaped praises on his arch rival and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and said the support of the CM was exceptional in sanctioning a government medical college to his Assembly constituency.

Jagga Reddy wished that KCR should come and inaugurate the medical college and its affiliated hospital. He made it clear that the cooperation between rival political parties was needed to ensure development in the State.

He recalled that he had urged the CM to sanction the medical college to his Assembly constituency in every session of the Assembly and added that the CM had responded positively to his frequent requests and sanctioned the medical college. He said the establishment of the medical college would help the poor people of his constituency a lot and added that the College would offer healthcare services on a par with Osmania and Gandhi medical colleges.