Hyderabad: Jains make amends for slaughtering of animals on Bakrid festivals

Hyderabad: Every year on the day of Eid-Ul-Adha, popularly known as 'Bakrid', millions of animals, most prominently goats, cows, sheep, buffalos, camels are slaughtered across the world as an integral part of the Islamic festival. However, the followers of Jainism have a unique approach to mark the festival that involves unfortunate killings of crores of animals.



To compensate the killing and express solidarity with the slaughtered animals, Jains all around the world go on absolute fast or observe 'Ayambil', a fast wherein they only eat cereals and non-sprouted pulses once a day.

A Jain sadhu said, Jains usually make these sacrifices out of their own volition and there is no tradition or ritual that ordains them to compulsorily observe fast on this day. The idea behind this voluntary penance is to inflict suffering on oneself and share the pain of animals that are slaughtered on Eid-Ul-Adha.

"We do understand that it is an important occasion for the Muslim community and offering sacrifice is a part of it. As Jains cannot stop Muslims from following their religious practices, we compensate the killing of slaughtered animals by observing fast on this day," said a sadhu.

However, those who find it difficult to observe fast usually refrain from consuming white food items, most notably milk, ghee and rice, as a mark of their disapproval of the mindless killings of animals on Bakrid. Though abstinence of only white food items is not mandatory, Jains can forego any food items that they want to as a symbolic gesture to oppose the killings of animals. However, white food items have significance as most of the dairy items are white in colour and on Bakrid, most animals sacrificed are dairy animals.

Many who do not follow either of the above practices, that is fast or refrain from consuming white food items, donate to the cause of Jivdaya (animal care), one of the important tenets of Jainism. Donations made are used to prevent cruelty against animals, reduce their suffering by providing them shelter, nutrition water, and healthcare. It also includes rescuing animals from slaughterhouses and abattoirs where they are condemned to live in squalor and filth before being inevitably killed. As a part of Jivdaya, Jains also donate to gaushalas, the protective shelters meant for the welfare of cows.

Jainism professes equal rights for all living beings regardless of their size, shape, or different spiritual developments.