Hyderabad: Jaya Prakash Narayana asks people to be bold, question govts, officials

Hyderabad: Making some interesting comments on the political scenario prevailing in the country and in the State, Dr Jaya Prakash Narayana, founder of Loksatta, said people have become silent spectators in the Huzurabad bypoll battle which seems to be waged for political gains rather than the people's welfare.

He was attending as chief guest for the book launch of research scholar and academician Kanagiri SN Prasad titled, "A New Political Ethos: Panacea For Robust Societies." Speaking at the event, JP, as Dr Jaya Prakash Narayana famously known, said,

"People in the country are scared of getting their work done by government officials, which is their right. They are even treating a low-level government official as superior to them, but not considering them as public servants, who has to deliver and fulfil their needs.

Perceptions of people have to be changed and they should raise their voices." "If the youth enters the politics, the shape of India will be changed," said SN Prasad. In his book, he touched on the points pertaining to political parties in the country and new regional parties and their politics, politicians, freebies etc.