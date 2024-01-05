Hyderabad: JNTU students decry poor quality food, curbs on girls

Hyderabad : Upset over poor quality food served in the hostel mess, post-graduate students of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad, protested on the campus on Thursday.

They alleged for two months the food being served had insects and sometimes glass pieces and plastic particles. Despite repeated complaints, the quality had not improved. Many students had often fallen sick. Also the students opposed new directive that girls must return to the hostel by 6 pm.

Rajesh, a student agitator, said, “ this condition has prevailed for a long time. Despite taking the issues to authorities, they have not taken any action. It is pathetic to see glass pieces, insects in meals which are harmful to health. Some students who unknowingly consumed food had diarrohea."

A few girls expressed concern that they are engaged in part-time jobs, tuitions, internship and other work thereby making it impossible to return by 6 pm. They said It would be better if this restriction is dropped..

Vamshi, a second-year MBA student said, “there have been several instances where students found dead insects or glass pieces in meals. We had taken up the issue several times with authorities, but no concrete measures were taken. Vexed we protested.”