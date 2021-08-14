Hyderabad: Job mela at Jalpally brings smiles to several aspirants

Jalpally: Facilitating a one-stop window for aspirants to secure employment in their desired companies, the Mega Job Mela at Maratha Bhawan Function Hall on Thursday received an overwhelming response, as nearly 1,000 educated youth got placements.



Representatives of 20 companies, including Wipro, Amazon, Reliance-Jio, Apollo Pharmacy, Eureka Forbes, SVRTI Pvt Ltd Hyderabad, Micro Max- Fabcity, Navatha Road and Transport, SUSTHIRA, Med Plus, Karvy, Magic Bus, Adhaan Solutions Pvt Ltd, Varun Motors Pvt Ltd, SBI Capital Securities and Neon Motors were present.

Assuring another mela will be held soon in the Shaheen Nagar area said Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy while handing over appointment letters to a few selected youths. She said, "the government is striving to create employment opportunities in both public and private sectors to help youth get jobs.Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has already ordered filling of 50,000 jobs. The official machinery is preparing accordingly," she added.

Commissioner of Jalpally Municipality G P Kumar said, "as against the already declared 20 companies, representatives of a few more business houses turned up to square off the prospective candidates. This made the event a great success."

He said the mela in the Shaheen Nagar area will provide opportunities to aspirants of Kothapet and Balapur areas. Of the 932 aspirants registered, 796 were selected by various companies. They will be given training before the formal joining.

Though the minister handed over appointment letters to 10 selected candidates the formal absorption will be done after completing the training, said Kranti Kumar, manager, Jalpally Minicipality.

"The job mela was a grand success as 90 per cent candidates secured placements. More educated youth are eagerly waiting to test their luck as the minister has announced to hold one at Shaheen Nagar soon," asserted Yousuf Patel, municipal vice-chairman.

Municipal chairman A Sadi, TRS president in the municipality Iqbal Bin Khalifa and councillors were present.