Hyderabad: Job mela in Old City tomorrow

Hyderabad: Top companies are expected to participate in the Old City job mela being held at Gulzar Function Hall, Gulzar Houz road in Panjesha on Saturday.

The job mela will be held from 7 am to 2 pm for unemployed youth, irrespective of their caste, community, or religion. Everyone will get the opportunity to show their skills and can receive on-spot offer letters if selected. It is being held by a city-based voluntary organisation, Deccan Blasters. Engineer Mannan Khan, founder of Deccan Blasters, said that both freshers and experienced candidates are welcome at Old City, as over 100 companies will be present offering on-the-spot appointment letters for shortlisted candidates.

He said that several jobless and employed youth are in search of jobs in the city. “Till now, with the series of job melas, more than 15,000 youth were placed with jobs,” he added. The unemployed youth can immensely benefit from this job fair. The qualifications of candidates should be a minimum SSC to any graduation with or without any experience; the interviews will be conducted at the venue, he said. Direct interviews for jobs including IT, banking, logistics, software, medical, automobile, digital marketing, drivers, and accounts, among others are available. For more details, contact 8374315052.