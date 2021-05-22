Hyderabad: Junior doctor, nurse held for selling black fungus injections

Rachakonda: The Special Operations Team (SOT) of Rachakonda police on Friday apprehended four persons in two different cases for selling Amphotericin B injections illegally.

In the first case, they nabbed Gande Snehith, a junior doctor at Chetana Hospital in Autonagar and Ramavath Ramanjaneyulu, a male nurse of Star hospital, for blackmarketing Amphotericin B injections. The police recovered two injections from their possession.

According to the police, the accused used their influence to purchase injections which are in demand for treating black fungus. After procuring them, they intended to sell to needy patients at Rs 50,000. Their movements were tipped off and the duo was nabbed and handed over to the LB Nagar police for further booking of cases.

In the second case, the accused Sravan Kumar and Shailendra Kumar also conspired to sell the injections to patients for higher rates. Their movements were tipped off.

The police laid a trap near Meghna Theater in Dilsukhnagar and nabbed the duo when reached the spot to sell injections. They were handed over to Saroornagar police for further booking of cases.