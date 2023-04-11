Hyderabad: Junior doctors defer strike move; DME assures to solve problems within 20 days

Hyderabad: The junior doctors have deferred their plan to go on strike after the Director of Medical Education (DME) assured to solve their issues within 20 days. They have threatened to strike work from May 3 if their demands are not met.

Junior Doctors' Association president Dr P Kaushik Kumar said the DME had assured that revised posting orders would be issued in a day or two to allot post-graduates to the area hospitals near the parent hospitals for the first batch, as the government could not arrange facilities in short time.

Dr Kaushik said the DME had also assured that from next batch of DRP post-graduates would be allotted in the peripheral district hospitals, only after arranging basic facilities like hygienic accommodation and food according to the NMC norms.

Regarding stipend, he said, the DME had assured the association that the file was with the Finance department. In 20 days the GO on 15 per cent stipend hike would be released. The pending stipend would be cleared within a week. The monthly stipends would be cleared within stipulated time.