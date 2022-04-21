Hyderabad: Junior doctors demand KNRUHS to cancel State mop-up round

Hyderabad: Alleging that merit students were facing injustice because of Kaloji Narayan Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) for conducting State mop-up round which is against the Medical Counselling Committee and Directorate General of Health Services Rules and Regulations, the junior doctors on Wednesday demanded the government to cancel the mop-up round and allow them to rejoin their round-2 seats.

There has been controversy surrounding the PG counselling by KNRUHS as students allege that it was conducted against the rules. Addressing a press conference here, junior doctors Dr Harshika, Dr Abhinav, Dr Sagar and Dr Bhaskar demanded the government to cancel the mop-up round.

Pointing out the mistakes done by the KNRUHS, the doctors said that the university gave them free exit in State round-2 counselling and allowed them to participate in AIQ mop-up round saying that since they were not holding any seat, they were eligible for AIQ mop-up. Candidates followed the university and are now left with no seat.

According to the advisory of Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and Director General of Health Services (DGHS), every State round should happen after the all-India round only. KNRUHS violated the advisory of MCC and DGHS and conducted State mop-up round before all India mop-up and due to this, the Telangana doctors are at loss. NEET PG all India mop-up round has been cancelled by Supreme Court and MCC was re-conducting AIQ mop-up round again.

The Supreme Court directed State round-2 resigned candidates to rejoin State round-2 seats. But KNRUHS was not allowing them from rejoining their round-2 seats stating that all rounds of counselling were completed. Almost 100 doctors resigned State round-2 seats to participate in AIQ mop-up for which KNRUHS has allowed and given assurance through newspaper articles, said the doctors.

"We followed KNRUHS and now left with no seat even after getting good All India ranks," said Harshika.

Most of the states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Bihar and Kerala etc have already cancelled their mop-up round and allowed students to rejoin round-2 allotted seats in their State counselling. But, KNRUHS was not allowing them to rejoin.

In the Supreme Court on April 11 recently, the Telangana state matter was heard, in which Justice DY Chandrachud clearly said that they were ensuring that States should take back their round 2 resigned students.

"Our demand to the government of Telangana and KNRUHS is to cancel the state mop-up as it was conducted against the MCC and DGHS rules and allow us to re-join our round 2 seats," the doctors demanded.