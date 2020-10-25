Hyderabad: Kalvakuntla Kavitha extends Bathukamma greetings

Hyderabad: MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Saturday extended Bathukamma wishes to the women in the State via a video address.

In the video, Kavitha spoke about how Bathukamma has always been about colours and festivities. A festival that is celebrated with friends and family together sees a low side this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, she added.

Kavitha expressed her happiness over the pride and excitement with which Bathukamma was being celebrated on social media by young girls especially. The Bathukamma songs that were launched by Telangana Jagruthi recently have received huge support online and rose to become one of the top songs of this Bathukamma.

Referring to heavy rains and flooding in the State, Kavitha applauded the spirit of humanity in Telangana and requested the people to stand by each other in these difficult times. She thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for releasing Rs 550 crore to ensure immediate relief towards those affected by floods.