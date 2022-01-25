Hyderabad: Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin meets West Zone DCP

Hyderabad: Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin met DCP West Zone, Joel Davis, and requested him to take stringent action against miscreants making repeated attempts to demolish the boundary wall of Dargah Hazrath Hakeem Shah Baba Eidgah located at Deen Dayal Nagar road, Hakeempet in Jubilee Hills.

According to MLA, recently the Telangana State Wakf Board officials registered a complaint against illegal occupants of wakf land under the Dargah. The case was registered after a repeated attempt by the miscreants to damage the boundary wall.

The MLA said "Despite registering several complaints, these miscreants were repeatedly attempting to occupy the land and recently by using earth movers they had demolished the boundary wall of the Dargah. It was being done to destroy the communal harmony in the area. The authorities stopped the illegal activities but again these miscreants are making attempts to demolish the wall."

Even after the Wakf Board registered complaints with the police, these occupants started occupying land of Eidgah and giving a route to the temple from inside Eidgah. The wakf board and other officials filed a criminal case against the illegal occupants. During the meeting with DCP, I asked him to take legal action against them," he added.

Kausar said AIMIM Floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi also raised the issue of Dargah Hazrat Hakeem Shah Baba, and Eidgah land and was also informed about the illegal activities done by the miscreants in Telangana State Assembly.