Hyderabad: Khairatabad RTA land to go up for sale

Hyderabad: Another government property is for sale. The premises of the Transport Bhavan at Khairatabad is set to be sold to private persons to generate revenue.



According to sources, the Transport Bhavan at Khairatabad is on sprawling six acres of land. While there is the administrative office, BR Ambedkar Transport Bhavan on the right side, the left side has the office of the city joint transport commissioner and a garden in an area of 1.5 acres. Remaining part of the land is used for parking, and seized vehicles.

The Khairatabad RTA office enthrals the visitors with the attractive garden, which has 2,000 plant species, including Ficus religiosa and benjamina, red salvias, lilies among other varieties. The premises got an award for the best garden from the Horticulture department on many occasions.

Incidentally, the Khairatabad RTA was among the few offices which are on the government-owned lands. They include Secunderabad, Bahadurpura and Nagole, including the testing track while all other RTA offices in the city are on rented premises. It is said that the land belongs to the Roads and Buildings department. The R&B department has conveyed the proposal of the government to the Transport department and if there is any problem with the staff, they would be shifted to R&B office premises.

The process of handing over the premises may be completed before Dasara. The State Government has been taking up auction of the government lands and is expecting to generate Rs 20,000 crore this year because of the dwindling finances due to the corona pandemic. The government had already sold lands at Kokapet and Khanamet recently.