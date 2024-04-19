Hyderabad: Kishan reddy presents report to Secunderabad LS constituents

Hyderabad : Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy said here on Thursday that the Centre under PM Modi has spent about Rs 48,000 crore on development works in Hyderabad alone.

Presenting a report to people, he gave details of his efforts to develop the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency as MP. He mentioned various development programmes undertaken in the twin cities, in particular modernisation of Secunderabad, Kacheguda, Nampally and Begumpet railway stations to provide airport-like experience.

‘The railway terminal being built at Charlapally, the MMTS phase-II works, which have been going on for past decade, have been completed and services started after the Centre agreed to fund the entire project. The project will be extended to Yadadri and built with 100% Central funds.

The minister spoke about the four Vande Bharat trains that serve travellers from twin cities and his attempt at getting two more, apart from innovative 565-km-long Outer Ring Rail project for which a final location survey is being undertaken. The Outer Ring Rail will flank the outer periphery of the Regional Ring Road and boost public transit systems within the State.

The Sanatnagar ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Ayushman Bharat Health & Wellness Centres under construction in basti hospitals in the city through infrastructure development, promotion of traditional medical practices, establishment of Janaushadhi kendras to make medicines available to people at lowest prices, infrastructure in government educational institutions under various schemes, such as RUSA, were also delved in detail.

Reddy explained many developmental works like creation of facilities, improvement of sports facilities, establishment of Atal Tinkering Labs, Atal Incubation Centres to promote research, establishment of skill development centres for youth and women, construction of working women's hostel at Secunderabad Cantonment and steps taken to construct SC hostels at Osmania University, establishing five ‘Khelo India’ Centers within Secunderabad and measures taken to ensure safety of women under the Nirbhaya fund.

He mentioned the special camps undertaken for distribution of aid to protect dignity of Divyang, extensive tours across city at the risk of losing lives during Corona, instilling courage in those infected, improving infrastructure in hospitals, setting up oxygen plants including seven in the constituency hospitals and visiting vaccination centres and speeding up vaccination.

He explained that MP funds were used to build community halls, install power bore wells, open gyms and digital classrooms in schools and colleges. He had distributed tables and benches, toilet cleaning machines, POSHAN kits to women, conducted Health Baby Shows. He had provided several ambulances to hospitals and established seva kendras to provide medical services to cattle. In the report Reddy highlighted his efforts in motivating youth under Khelo Secunderabad - Jeeto Secunderabad.

As chairman of the District Development Coordination & Monitoring Committee, he took steps to provide loans under Central schemes like PM SVANidhi, Mudra Yojana, Stand Up India, PM Jan Vikas, registered and distributed e-shram cards for workers. Owing to his hands-on approach he was able to make Hyderabad one of top three cities on PM SVANidhi saturation that provided financial assistance to street food vendors.